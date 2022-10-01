Adams Wealth Management Has $515,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.59. The stock has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

