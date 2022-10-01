2,073 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.58. The company has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $126.21 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

