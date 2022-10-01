Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $126.25 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $126.21 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

