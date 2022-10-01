Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 14,236 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $505.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

