Coerente Capital Management Purchases 231 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coerente Capital Management grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 6.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

