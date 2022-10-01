Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 3.1% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

CVX opened at $143.67 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.32.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

