Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Pfizer by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

