FCF Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.59. The firm has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

