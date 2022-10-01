Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.12% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUFF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 95,255 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

