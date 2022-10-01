Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $688.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.73. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,640 shares of company stock valued at $34,832,158. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.33.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

