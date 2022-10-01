Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,005,000 after purchasing an additional 144,062 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowserve by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,271,000 after purchasing an additional 107,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 308,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,885 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

