Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Redburn Partners began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

