Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 278.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lyft Stock Down 2.3 %

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

