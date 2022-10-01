Ellevest Inc. Has $54,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

