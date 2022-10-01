Ellevest Inc. Buys 305 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,249.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 715,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,546,000 after buying an additional 662,058 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 25.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after buying an additional 511,366 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 127.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 768,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,761,000 after buying an additional 430,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,840,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

