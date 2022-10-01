Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 83.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $223.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

