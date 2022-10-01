Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Holdings Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 596.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLNG. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 39.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $152,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golar LNG Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLNG. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

