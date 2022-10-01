Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.94.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.06.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.