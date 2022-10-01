Ellevest Inc. Acquires 942 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 856.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after acquiring an additional 233,636 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Price Performance

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCC opened at $59.46 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

