Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 171.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $568.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $558.63 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $677.53.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.50.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

