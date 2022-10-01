Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $22,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 2.0 %

Corning stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.