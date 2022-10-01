Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,500 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $22,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $128.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.79.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.