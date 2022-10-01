Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.01.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $79.99 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

