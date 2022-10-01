Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 570,988 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $22,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 898,057 shares in the company, valued at $37,969,849.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.