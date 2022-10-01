Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,144,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $21,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,390,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

