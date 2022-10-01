Michael D. Loberg Buys 507 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $466,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IGM Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $22.74 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $967.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
