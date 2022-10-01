Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $21.46 Million Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $21,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 539.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CFO opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.97. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

