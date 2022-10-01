Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.78

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.78 and last traded at C$6.86, with a volume of 149277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSL shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

