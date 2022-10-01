Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires 2,059 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $10,871.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Kevin Rendino bought 102 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $617.10.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Kevin Rendino bought 1,400 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Kevin Rendino bought 300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $1,860.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Kevin Rendino bought 1,707 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $10,583.40.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Rendino bought 956 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $5,927.20.
180 Degree Capital Price Performance
TURN opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
