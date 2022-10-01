Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires 2,059 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $10,871.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Kevin Rendino bought 102 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $617.10.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Kevin Rendino bought 1,400 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Kevin Rendino bought 300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $1,860.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kevin Rendino bought 1,707 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $10,583.40.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Rendino bought 956 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $5,927.20.

TURN opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

