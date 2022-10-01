Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires 2,059 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $10,871.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 13th, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Kevin Rendino bought 102 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $617.10.
  • On Wednesday, August 31st, Kevin Rendino bought 1,400 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400.00.
  • On Friday, August 26th, Kevin Rendino bought 300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $1,860.00.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Kevin Rendino bought 1,707 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $10,583.40.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Rendino bought 956 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $5,927.20.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

TURN opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

(Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

