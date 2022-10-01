Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Polaris by 28.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

PII opened at $95.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

