Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 262 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $170.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.58. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

