Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 611.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,878 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

