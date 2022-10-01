Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.49. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.01 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.28%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.80.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

