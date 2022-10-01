Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.96. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

