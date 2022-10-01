Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.49% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 201.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

FVAL stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

