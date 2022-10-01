Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $307.37 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $307.15 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.68.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.