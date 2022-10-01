Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Primo Water Trading Down 1.0 %
Primo Water stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.12.
Primo Water Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.