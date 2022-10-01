Summer Road Llc Purchases 130,000 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,074,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,429,881.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Summer Road Llc purchased 18,800 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,952.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.15 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after buying an additional 116,383 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,465,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 173,797 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,192,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 569,792 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,093,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 95,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 923,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 206,820 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

