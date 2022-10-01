Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.96

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.96 and last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.
Howard Hughes Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Featured Articles
