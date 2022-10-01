RealReal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 30,400 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,106% compared to the typical volume of 2,520 call options.

RealReal Trading Down 0.7 %

REAL opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.27. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at RealReal

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RealReal to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,225 shares of company stock valued at $116,750. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in RealReal by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,817,899 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 737,695 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,727,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $4,792,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RealReal by 795.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 511,752 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.