DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $534,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

