Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Expands By 82.0%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $18.46 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter.

