Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Expands By 82.0%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $18.46 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
Further Reading
