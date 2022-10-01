Sunlight Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,152 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,212% compared to the average volume of 164 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunlight Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66,751 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 524.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 628,682 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUNL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Sunlight Financial Stock Performance

About Sunlight Financial

SUNL opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

