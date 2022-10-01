Vistra Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,313 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 54% compared to the typical volume of 6,693 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vistra has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.25%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,320,000 after buying an additional 5,786,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,761,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,192,000 after buying an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,542,000 after buying an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.