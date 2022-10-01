Clene Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,009 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the average volume of 4,065 put options.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clene to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at $267,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Henry Stevens bought 47,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clene by 23.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clene by 193.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Clene has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 819.50% and a net margin of 4,138.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clene will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

