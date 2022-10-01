Medical Properties Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 98,308 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 602% compared to the average volume of 14,005 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 156,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.