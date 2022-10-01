DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $90.83 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $89.96 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

