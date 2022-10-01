argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.31.

argenx stock opened at $353.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.47 and a 200-day moving average of $343.29. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $403.77.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. The business had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

