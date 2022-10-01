DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $52,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Trading Down 1.4 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Amphenol stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

