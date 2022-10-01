DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $599,000 in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKFN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $84,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock worth $180,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

LKFN stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.42 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 40.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

